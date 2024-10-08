France starts post-Griezmann era, Mbappé absent

Ahead of Thursday's (Oct. 10) UEFA Nations League matches against Israel and Belgium, France's leadership is scarce.

The squad trained Monday (Oct. 08) at the French National Team Headquarters in Clairefontaine.

Captain Kylian Mbappé is absent, nursing a minor thigh injury in Madrid while Antoine Griezmann, a former vice-captain, announced on Sep. 30 his retirement from international football.

Head Coach Didier Deschamps has yet to announce who will wear the captain's armband for the upcoming matches.

“The end of Antoine’s international career and Kylian’s absence, that leaves room," Deschamps said. “The group is obviously younger, with less experience.”

His team sits in second place of Group 2 with three points after beating Belgium 2-0 and losing against Italy 3-1.

Mbappé, who has 48 goals for France, failed to score against Italy and Belgium and Deschamps later said he had not been his usual self during the international break.

Following a mediocre European Championship where it reached the semifinals, France eyes good and convincing results.

