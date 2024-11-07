Mbappé once again left out of France squad

French striker Kylian Mbappe has been left out once again of the national team squad.

Head coach Didier Deschamps didn't call the captain in his group ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League double-header against Israel and Italy.

The decision which raised questions at the press conference Thursday (Nov. 07) found no detailed answer.

"Listen, I had several discussions with him, I thought about it and I made this decision on this specific gathering, obviously, because I think it's better, it's better this way."

Contrary to last month's no-call in the group, Mbappe is fit for selection.

Deschamp insisted Swedish reports of rape allegation did not influence his decision.

“I’m not going to argue. What I can tell you are these two things. One, that Kylian wanted to come. And two, it’s not the extra sporting problems that come into play since the presumption of innocence exists and must exist. It’s a one-off choice for this gathering with the two upcoming matches."

25-year-old Mbappé has been struggling to make an impact since his move to Real Madrid.

France's coach has instead gone with forwards Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani and Christopher Nkunku.

France beat Israel last October 4-1.