Madrid coach says Mbappé 'not affected' by reports of investigation in Sweden

Kylian Mbappé is not affected by the media turmoil around a potential rape allegation, his coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

The 25-year-old star trained with his Madrid teammates on Friday.

The player is dealing with reports that he is the subject of a criminal investigation in the Swedish capital.

Mbappé's representatives have called media reports "irresponsible". His legal team say they are false.

"I speak to the players every day and, like I said before, these are all speculations. I see the player every day and he's working very well, he's happy, he's glad, and I don't see that he's affected by all this, at all."

Swedish prosecutors issued a brief statement saying a rape had been reported to police in the hotel where Mbappé stayed but didn't name any suspect.

Mbappé was in Stockholm for a brief stay last week during his time off from club and country.

"His days off were scheduled and everybody chooses what they want to do while resting. I don't care where the players want to rest. I spent two days in London and I didn't ask for anyone's permission. I don't own a travel agency to organise the player's trips."

Kylian Mbappé will be back in the public eye when Real Madrid return to La Liga action at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Mbappe injured his left thigh in late September. But he missed only one game for Madrid, returning as a substitute in a shock 1-0 defeat to Lille in the Champions League.