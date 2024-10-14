France head coach defends Les Bleus captain Kylian Mbappé after night out in Sweden

France's head coach Didier Deschamps has insisted that there is no hostility between him and Les Bleus captain Kylian Mbappé, after Mbappé was reportedly seen in a Swedish night club on the same evening that France beat Israel in a Nations League match.

''Is it bad? Is it good? It can be good or bad for others. One should not see the evil everywhere either. I don't want to defend him just for the sake of defending him but it is his private life, but the thing is that for him there is no such thing as a private life, because everyone knows where he is,'' said Deschamps.

Mbappé has been left out of the French squad as he recovers from injury. In his absence, Aurélien Tchouaméni captained France in their 4-1 victory over Israel.

Tchouaméni has also jumped to Mbappé's defense, saying, 'Everybody is free to think what they want but we know that every time something is about Kylian it goes out of proportions...Those close to him got to speak with him before and after the game, he watched the game, and the location from where he watched it does not really matter to us.'

Tchouaméni will lead France again on Monday when Les Bleus go up against Belgium in Brussels.