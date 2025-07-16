Welcome to Africanews

Commonwealth lifts Gabon's partial suspension following April presidential vote

By Rédaction Africanews

Gabon

Gabon has been restored to full membership of the Commonwealth following the country’s recent presidential election.  

The association made the announcement on Tuesday, following a meeting of the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group.  

Gabon was partially suspended from the 56-nation group in September 2023, a month after the elected government of Ali Bongo Ondimba was ousted in a coup.  

In April this year, coup leader Brice Oligui Nguema won the presidential election with almost 95 percent of the vote.  

The Commonwealth ruled the poll was credible, transparent and inclusive and decided to lift Gabon’s partial suspension.  

The CMAG welcomed Gabon’s return to constitutional democracy and reiterated its  condemnation of any unconstitutional overthrow of a duly elected government, stressing that "such action violates the democratic principles at the heart of the Commonwealth and is a serious breach of the Commonwealth Charter."

It said Gabon would remain on the group’s agenda as it works towards fulfilling its obligations under the Commonwealth Charter.  

Rooted in the British Empire, the Commonwealth is now open to all countries. Togo and Gabon are the newest members, both joining in 2022.  

