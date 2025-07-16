Fuel allowance scrapped for Ghana's cabinet and public leaders

Ghana's President John Mahama has issued a directive to abolish fuel allowances for all political appointees.

This action is an effort by the government to reduce expenses and redirect public funds to key areas, as mentioned by the president's spokesman in a statement on Tuesday.

Cabinet ministers and heads of public institutions appointed by the president are among those who will be affected by this directive.

Felix Ofosu stated, "The president believes that leadership must also contribute to the sacrifices it is asking the populace to make."

President John Mahama was sworn in this January after the gold- and cocoa-rich country faced its worst economic crisis in years. He won the elections with a promise to “reset” Ghana.

Recently, the IMF noted that the West African nation is making strides in its economic reforms and debt restructuring efforts that the government has undertaken since assuming office six months ago.

Previous actions included lowering the number of ministerial portfolios from 30 to 23 and ending satellite TV subscriptions for the Presidency and additional government offices.