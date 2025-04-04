Real Madrid prepares to host Valencia

Football Leaks
Real Madrid finalised their preparations ahead of hosting Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.
Carlo Ancelotti's men are currently three points adrift of league leaders Barcelona who will entertain Real Betis.
Real are once again fighting on all fronts as they chase a potential treble for the first time in the club's history.
Despite winning a double six times, they have never won La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey in the same campaign. Real will face Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and have reached the final of the Copa del Rey where they will take on Barcelona at the end of April.
