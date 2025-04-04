Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Real Madrid prepares to host Valencia

cleared   -  
Copyright © africanews
Martin Rickett/PA Wire

By Agencies

Football Leaks

Real Madrid finalised their preparations ahead of hosting Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti's men are currently three points adrift of league leaders Barcelona who will entertain Real Betis.

Real are once again fighting on all fronts as they chase a potential treble for the first time in the club's history.

Despite winning a double six times, they have never won La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey in the same campaign. Real will face Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and have reached the final of the Copa del Rey where they will take on Barcelona at the end of April.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..