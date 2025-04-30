Algerian forward Bounedjeh speaks of his near move to join Al Ahly

Algerian forward Baghdad Bounedjeh told SNTV that he had a 'big offer' to join Al Ahly but his current club Al Shamal of Qatar couldn't agree terms with the Egyptian giants.

“I had a big offer from Al Ahly club, and it was an honour for me to have my name linked to Al Ahly. There were communications between Al Ahly’s management and Al Shamal’s management, but they couldn’t reach an agreement, there were some things they didn’t agree on. I was excited to go, I was happy, and of course, I wanted to, because Al Ahly is a big club. But Al Shamal’s management had a different opinion, they wanted me to stay because they had a project, and they wanted me to be part of it. Alhamdulillah for everything. I wish Al Ahly all the best, but everything being said right now is just a rumour," said Bounedjeh.

The move would have seen Bounedjeh take part in the new and expanded Club World Cup which is set to take start in the USA in June.

Bounedjah also spoke about the Algerian national team under the leadership of new coach Vladimir Petkovic and discussed the team's chances of winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.