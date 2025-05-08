PSG reaches Champions League final and will face Inter Milan for elusive title

Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday held off and defeated an inspired Arsenal 2-1 to reach the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

PSG reached the final of Europe’s elite tournament for just the second time in club history — it was runner-up five years ago — and did so in the first season following superstar Kylian Mbappé's departure to Real Madrid.

The French club will try again for its first Champions League title when it faces Inter Milan on May 31 in Munich.

Three-time European champion Inter defeated Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate in one of the greatest semifinals in the competition’s history.

It took extra time, two astonishing comebacks and 13 goals to separate Barcelona and Inter and see the Italian club, which was a mere seconds away from elimination, prevail 7-6 on aggregate after winning another rollercoaster encounter 4-3 on Tuesday.

The PSG, which eliminated Aston Villa and Liverpool before sending Arsenal home, had lost to Borussia Dortmund at this stage last year and was beaten by Bayern Munich in the 2020 final.