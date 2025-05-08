PSG reaches Champions League final and will face Inter Milan for elusive title

european championships
Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday held off and defeated an inspired Arsenal 2-1 to reach the Champions League final against Inter Milan.
PSG reached the final of Europe’s elite tournament for just the second time in club history — it was runner-up five years ago — and did so in the first season following superstar Kylian Mbappé's departure to Real Madrid.
The French club will try again for its first Champions League title when it faces Inter Milan on May 31 in Munich.
Three-time European champion Inter defeated Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate in one of the greatest semifinals in the competition’s history.
It took extra time, two astonishing comebacks and 13 goals to separate Barcelona and Inter and see the Italian club, which was a mere seconds away from elimination, prevail 7-6 on aggregate after winning another rollercoaster encounter 4-3 on Tuesday.
The PSG, which eliminated Aston Villa and Liverpool before sending Arsenal home, had lost to Borussia Dortmund at this stage last year and was beaten by Bayern Munich in the 2020 final.
Go to video
Luis Enrique salutes 'best squad in the world' as PSG advances in Champions League
Go to video
Mbappé has PSG bank accounts frozen over his €55m unpaid wages claim
Go to video
Luis Enrique dismisses talk of PSG being the favorite against Aston Villa
Go to video
Arsenal get set to face Real Madrid in 1st leg of UCL quarter-finals
00:49
Real Madrid prepares to host Valencia
Go to video
Four Real Madrid players face potential ban for Arsenal quarter-final game