Football: Inter Milan gears up ahead of Champions League final against PSG

Inter Milan took to the training ground on Monday ahead of the Champions League final against the Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian giants will attempt to clench a fourth Champions League title on Saturday, while the French PSG will be going for its first win.

The final will be an opportunity for a comeback after Inter was defeated by AC Milan in the Italian Cup semifinals, and lost its Serie A title by one point to Napoli.

''Scudetto is already in the past", said Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram as he reflected on the Serie A outcome during a press conference on Monday.

"Now we have a very clear goal which is Saturday's [Champions League] final. And secondly, to see PSG in the final does not surprise me. I know they have a great coach, great players, a clear game philosophy. And they've proven that they are one of the best teams in Europe today", he added.

The Champions League final could also decide the future of Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi, amid rumours that he could leave Italy for Saudi Arabia.

Inzaghi has been with the Nerazzurri for four years and his contract runs until 2026. Under his tenure, the club progressed, winning two Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups.

Securing the Champions League would be a crowning achievement for Inzaghi, especially after Inter Milan missed out on the title in 2023.

''Until now, it's [been] a season with ups and downs, great ups, great downs", said Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries.

"This is the moment for Inter and I believe in it. And I know that [the fans] will support us with everything they have and we will do everything we have to win the game.''