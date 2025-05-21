Paris Saint-Germain hopes to win first UEFA Champions League title

French club Paris Saint-Germain trained on Wednesday as they prepare for their UEFA Champions League final clash against Italy’s Inter Milan.

Neither of the clubs were among the favourites when the new-look, 36-team league phase of the competition was rolled out in September.

But both have pulled off a series of wins that have seen them secure their place in the showpiece at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

PSG’s chances of making this year’s final were expected to be low after losing star player, Kylian Mbappé, to Spanish team, Real Madrid.

The French team also lost Neymar and Lionel Messi the year before.

But Luis Enrique’s men have rallied around and are desperate to win their first ever Champions League.

Surprisingly, PSG and Inter Milan have never played against one another competitively. The match on Saturday 31 May gets underway at 21h Central Africa Time.