UEFA Champions League trophy arrives in Munich ahead of Saturday's final

There was a very special courier for the UEFA Champions League trophy as it is arrived in Munich on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

Legendary Spanish midfielder Andrés Iniesta teamed up with one of the official sponsors, FedEx, to delight fans at the UEFA Champions Festival in Olympiapark.

The Walk of Champions was made up of deserving communities, charities and organisations, as well as local FedEx employees and their families.

Iniesta captained FC Barcelona to a treble under the guidance of current PSG manager Luis Enrique in 2015, and spoke of his love for the Spaniard’s work:

“Luis Enrique is a coach I love. I love how he manages his teams, how he communicates, how he's an incredible worker and a coach with enormous talent, so, well, I wish him all the best,” said Iniesta.

He said he thinks it will be a great final on Saturday.

“I think that when it comes to a final, it's obviously a matter of working hard, but above all, enjoying it because the journey they've taken has been magnificent,” he said.

He said Inter Milan was an “historic team that has always had great players” and they are capable of making a difference.

“Getting to a final is never an easy feat and as a result they are in a position to compete for the title and win it. It will be a great match in the end, and well, I hope everyone can enjoy it.”

The UEFA Champions League final, likely the world’s most watched club football match, gets underway in the German city on Saturday at 21h Central Africa Time.