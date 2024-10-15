Deschamps defends Mbappe amid rape accusation and 'fake news' controversy

France's head coach, Didier Deschamps, addressed the media regarding reports surrounding Kylian Mbappe after the star forward was linked to a rape accusation in Sweden. Deschamps urged caution, pointing out the spread of misinformation and emphasizing the need to distinguish between fact and fiction.

Speaking about the situation, Deschamps said, “Currently, it is coming from everywhere. We need to differentiate between what is true and what is false. Some of what’s being said is news, while other parts are simply fake news. This is not good for the French team, obviously.”

The controversy arose after Mbappe made a social media post claiming he was the target of 'fake news' following a report by Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. The paper linked Mbappe and his entourage to an alleged rape in Stockholm during his recent visit to the city. The report mentioned a formal complaint made to local police on Saturday.

Mbappe, who was not selected for France’s Nations League matches last week, was said to have spent time in Stockholm on Thursday and Friday, where he reportedly visited a nightclub. The forward and his team have denied the allegations, stating they are baseless.

As Deschamps distances himself from the rumors, he emphasizes the importance of not letting such controversies impact the national team, expressing concern about the negative atmosphere created by the spread of false information.

The situation remains under investigation, with Mbappe and his representatives awaiting further developments.