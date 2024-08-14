Football: Moroccan Noussair Mazraoui signs for Man Utd

Manchester United signed Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and Moroccan full-back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

De Ligt , 25, has signed a five-year contract, with an option to extend for another year. Mazraoui , 26, who can play right-back or left-back, has a contract until June 2028, with an option to extend for another year.

No transfer fee has been announced, but British media reported that United were paying $77 million for Mazraoui and De Ligt.