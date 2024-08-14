Welcome to Africanews

Football: Moroccan Noussair Mazraoui signs for Man Utd

Noussair Mazraoui during the match between Morocco and Peru at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, March 28, 2023  
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

United Kingdom

Manchester United signed Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and Moroccan full-back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

De Ligt , 25, has signed a five-year contract, with an option to extend for another year. Mazraoui , 26, who can play right-back or left-back, has a contract until June 2028, with an option to extend for another year.

No transfer fee has been announced, but British media reported that United were paying $77 million for Mazraoui and De Ligt.

