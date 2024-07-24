European Football Unions challenge FIFA's fixture overload strategy

European football leagues and player unions announced on Tuesday their intention to file a formal complaint with the European Commission regarding FIFA's practice of adding competitions to already crowded fixture schedules.

Christian Benteke of DC United emphasized the importance of finding a balance between player welfare and commercial interests in football.

He acknowledged the demanding schedule that top teams have to endure, but also highlighted the necessity of meeting the requirements of the business side of the sport.

Benteke suggested that there should be a mutual agreement between players and management regarding playing time and rest periods.

The ex-Liverpool striker emphasized that in order to deliver an excellent performance on the field, it is crucial for players to be in optimal physical condition.

On the other hand, Héctor Herrera, the midfielder from Mexico who plays for Houston Dynamo, stated, "I personally find it enjoyable. The more games, the better. Of course, fatigue kicks in, but we are excited to play and it helps us to adjust to our requirements."

European Leagues and FIFPRO Europe have reiterated their concerns to FIFA in May, calling for a reconsideration of what they described as an "inherently abusive" decision-making process, which includes the expansion of the men's World Cup and Club World Cup.

In addition, it comes after a decision by the European Court of Justice in December that determined FIFA and UEFA had misused their powerful roles as regulators and organizers of competitions.

This ruling was made in response to a lawsuit filed by well-known clubs that had attempted to establish a separate Super League in 2021.

The European Commission in Brussels is the executive arm of the 27-nation European Union and can intervene on alleged breaches of competition law.

FIFA has continuously shut out national leagues and player unions from its decision-making procedures, as stated by European Leagues and FIFPRO Europe.

They claimed that FIFA was focusing more on its own tournaments and financial gains, disregarding its duties and causing harm to domestic leagues and athletes.

It is believed that the international match calendar is too full, not feasible for national leagues, and poses a danger to player well-being.

FIFA controls the schedule for international matches, however, major leagues argue they were not completely involved in the latest update.

A claim filed with the European Commission by La Liga of Spain alleges that FIFA is breaking EU competition regulations and misusing its position of power.

FIFA justified its decisions by explaining that it is necessary to safeguard the global interests of soccer.

FIFA's newly designed men's tournaments will feature a greater number of teams and matches, with an expanded World Cup in 2026 to be held in the United States.

The United States is set to host a revamped Club World Cup featuring 32 teams.

UEFA's Champions League is growing, resulting in an increase in midweek matches.

Even though European leagues have raised concerns about how it will affect players, FIFA maintains that it has to prioritize the overall well-being of global football.