Spain sharpen claws for Euro 2024 glory against England

Spain sharpened their claws at their German base in Donaueschingen, Saturday, as Luis de la Fuente's men seek a record fourth UEFA European Championship title when they take on an England side looking for their first in the final of UEFA EURO 2024 at the Olympiastadion Berlin, on Sunday.

La Roja are already the joint-most successful side in the competition's history with three titles, level with Germany, and are aiming to make it three triumphs in the last five tournaments. England, meanwhile, have reached consecutive finals and are hoping to claim the trophy for the first time having lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley at EURO 2020.

Both teams came from behind to win 2-1 in their semi-finals. Spain saw off France in Munich on 9 July thanks to strikes from Lamine Yamal – who turned 17 on Saturday (July 13th) after becoming the youngest scorer in EURO history – and Dani Olmo; 24 hours later, a 91st-minute strike from substitute Ollie Watkins earned England victory against Netherlands in Dortmund, Harry Kane having levelled from the penalty spot in the first half.

That was England's third successive dramatic knockout tie, an added-time strike from Jude Bellingham preventing elimination at the hands of Slovakia in the round of 16 before Kane headed an extra-time winner in a 2-1 victory. Switzerland were then defeated on penalties after Bukayo Saka had made it 1-1 with ten minutes remaining of normal time.

Spain eased past Georgia 4-1 in the last 16 – although they had to come from behind – before Mikel Merino's 119th-minute header earned a 2-1 extra-time victory against hosts Germany in the quarter-finals.

Both teams had topped their groups, Spain the only side to win all three games as they claimed first place in Group B thanks to victories against Croatia (3-0), Italy and Albania (both 1-0). England were first in Group C despite winning only one game, against Serbia on Matchday 1 (1-0); they subsequently drew with Denmark (1-1) and Slovenia (0-0).

This is the first European Championship final at the Olympiastadion, the venue for Italy's shootout win against France in the 2006 FIFA World Cup final and Barcelona's 2015 UEFA Champions League final defeat of Juventus.

England had their full squad of 26 players available at their last training session on Saturday before travelling to Berlin for the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

The ‘Three Lions’ have reached Sunday’s showpiece after a much-criticised start to the campaign which saw them win just one game of their first four games within 90 minutes, a 1-0 victory over Serbia in their opening Group C fixture.

England required a dramatic 95th-minute overhead kick from star midfielder Jude Bellingham to prevent a last-16 elimination at the hands of Slovakia and edged past Switzerland on penalties in Saturday’s quarter-final in Dusseldorf.

But the team stepped up a level against the Netherlands in Wednesday’s semi-final, a last minute goal from substitute Ollie Watkins secured a 2-1 victory in Dortmund, which sent them to their second successive European Championship final.

Three years ago they lost to Italy on penalties in the Covid-delayed Euro 2020 final, at Wembley Stadium, their home ground.

To date the only major trophy England has won is the 1966 World Cup final, again at Wembley, under Sir Alf Ramsey.

They have never reached a final on foreign soil.