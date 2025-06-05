African trade unions want Saudi Arabia probed for worker abuse, racism

A group of African-led trade unions urged the U.N.-backed International Labor Organization on Wednesday to create its highest-level inquiry into Saudi Arabia, citing abuses of migrant workers in the 2034 World Cup host nation.

On the same day in Geneva, the ILO signed a renewed working agreement with the kingdom’s government.

“It reflects a shared commitment to advancing labor policies that are aligned with international standards and national priorities,” said ILO director general Gilbert Houngbo, the former prime minister of Togo.

A different view was suggested by trade unions in 36 countries — including Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal — who filed a formal complaint with the ILO asking for a “Commission of Inquiry.”

It alleged evidence of forced labor, wage theft, physical and sexual abuse and systemic racism targeting African workers, and continued Saudi use of the kafala system tying them to employers especially in construction and domestic work.

“Workers are being treated as disposable in Saudi Arabia. They leave alive and return in coffins,” said Joel Odigie, general secretary of the Africa chapter of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC). “The ILO must act.”

A previous complaint filed by the Building and Wood Workers’ International union one year ago is being investigated by the ILO, which unites governments, workers and employers to set labor standards and promote decent work.

Union frustration

Saudi Arabia “has shown no real intention to address the situation,” the ITUC said Wednesday, despite its top official engaging with the kingdom’s government.

“This (kafala) system strips workers of their freedom and dignity, silences complaints and grants employers near-total control over their lives,” the ITUC added.

Still, the ILO’s Houngbo said the updated Saudi working accord would “expand protections for vulnerable workers.”

“Our renewed partnership with the ILO underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to a fair, inclusive and future-ready labor market,” government minister Ahmed Al Rajhi said after signing the deal in Geneva.

It also includes sending young Saudi professionals on international development work through the ILO and posting three government officials to the labor body’s headquarters in the Swiss city.

Speaking with reporters last week, Houngbo said the ILO also is working to create an occupational health and safety center in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

“I am not too much worried on (Saudi issues) in 2025,” the ILO leader said in Geneva last week, noting 2030 was the deadline for much of what the kingdom wants to achieve.