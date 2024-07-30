Welcome to Africanews

FIFA World Cup: Candidate hosts for 2030 and 2034 editions submit bid books

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses the audience during the Sport for Sustainable Development Summit at the Paris Olympic games on Jul. 25, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Andre Pain/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Football World Cup

Football federations from Morocco, Spain, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay have submitted their bidding books to FIFA.

Gianni Infantino confirmed Monday the body will now evaluate the bids by the main 2030 candidate hosts and by Saudi Arabia which seeks to host the 2034 football showpiece.

Infantino spoke from Paris ahead of the publication of the proposals.

The Italian confirmed plans had been handed over by FA presidents of the 2030 main hosts: Morocco, Spain and Portugal, as well as Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, who are lined up to stage the opening three games of the tournament to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the World Cup.

Saudi Arabia also submitted their bid book and supporting documents for the 2034 edition of the finals.

Following the official submission deadline on Wednesday (July 31st), the proposals will be published on FIFA's website.

The Extraordinary FIFA Congress will settle the appointment of the 2030 and 2034 hosts in Q4 later this year.

"When it comes to winning the right of hosting the (FIFA) World Cup, we know that the discussions are very fierce", said Infantino.

