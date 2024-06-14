Welcome to Africanews

Infantino launches a FIFA-funded accommodation centre in Lusaka

FIFA President Gianni Infantino walks on the stage before the start of the 69th FIFA congress in Paris, Wednesday, June 5, 2019   -  
Alessandra Tarantino/Copyright 2019 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Zambia

FIFA President Gianni Infantino made his maiden visit to Zambia on Thursday, where he launched the FIFA-funded Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Accommodation Centre in Lusaka.

Infantino also paid his respects to the victims of the 1993 Gabon Air Disaster at the memorial site in Lusaka as well as meeting Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Elvis Nkandu from the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts on Wednesday evening.

The visit highlighted Zambia’s gratitude for FIFA’s support in technical and infrastructure development.

President Hichilema emphasized football's universal appeal and urged FIFA to introduce business training for footballers to help manage their earnings post-retirement or in case of injury. He also stressed resolving football management disputes through dialogue.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between FIFA and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to establish a FIFA Technical Centre in Zambia, enhancing football infrastructure and capacity-building for coaches and administrators.

Infantino inaugurated the $300,000 FIFA accommodation center, reducing costs for junior and women’s teams.

The event underscores the strengthening ties between FIFA and Zambia, promising a brighter future for Zambian football.

Additional sources • AP

