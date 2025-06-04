Lionel Messi trains with Argentinian team ahead of World Cup qualifier

Football superstar, Lionel Messi, was back on the field training with the Argentinian national team on Monday.

His return after a 7-month involuntary absence due to an injury, will see him play in their upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.

Argentina is set to face Chile away on Thursday --- before hosting Colombia at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on 11 June.

Messi’s team is currently at the top of the South American standing with 31 points.

The 37-year-old returns to the national team in great form.

He has just been named the North American soccer league, the MSL’s player of the week for the second time in a row.

Messi contributed two goals and three assists in Inter Miami’s 5-1 win over Columbus Crew last Saturday.

Due to suspensions and injuries, Argentina will field a revamped midfield against Chile - with three players making their debuts for their country.

This includes 17-year-old forward Franco Mastantuono from River Plate, who has already garnered significant interest from prominent European clubs.

Meanwhile, striker Lautaro Martínez joins the squad on Wednesday, following Inter Milan’s 5-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League final.