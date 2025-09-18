Congress rejects Milei vetoes as thousands rally outside in Buenos Aires

The demonstration brought together doctors, students, unions, opposition parties and families affected by the government’s austerity measures. Deputies voted by a wide margin to reject Milei’s objections, with 181 votes against the veto of the health bill and 174 supporting the reversal of the university bill. The Peronist opposition and former government allies united to reach the two-thirds majority required by the Constitution to reinstate the original texts. The University Financing Law updates budgets for national universities, hospitals and research and sets new salaries for staff. The Pediatric Health Emergency Law establishes a two-year emergency plan with funding for infrastructure, medicines, vaccines and paediatric care. The measures now move to the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is needed for them to take effect.