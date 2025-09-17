Truck carrying displaced people hit by Israeli strike in Gaza

The wounded were taken to Al-Shifa Medical Complex for treatment. The attack came as thousands of residents continued to leave Gaza City amid an Israeli military operation that has intensified over the past five days. Witnesses reported long convoys of vehicles and carts heading south in an attempt to escape the fighting. The displacement, ongoing for two weeks, has increased massively since the start of the large-scale offensive, with humanitarian groups warning of worsening conditions for those on the move.