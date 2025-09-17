Police remove protesters in Tel Aviv calling for Gaza ceasefire

Similar protests took place in Jerusalem, where relatives of hostages maintained a camp outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence. The demonstrations coincided with the Israeli military’s announcement of a major ground offensive in Gaza City following overnight bombardments. Al Jazeera reported that at least 89 people, most of them in Gaza City, were killed since dawn. The protests also followed the release of a report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry, which concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza under four of five categories of the 1948 convention. Israel rejected the accusation, citing its right to self-defence after the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack that killed more than 1,100 people and saw about 250 taken hostage. Gaza health authorities report over 64,800 people killed and more than 164,000 wounded since the war began.