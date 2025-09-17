Welcome to Africanews

Trump welcomed to Windsor Castle with full royal pageantry

Soldiers, sailors and aviators lined the route as a military band played the US and UK national anthems to mark the start of Trump’s two-day state visit. The president and the king travelled together in the Irish State Coach before arriving at the castle quadrangle, where Trump inspected an honour guard of soldiers in red tunics and bearskin hats. Prince William and Princess Catherine welcomed the president’s helicopter arrival earlier in the day and accompanied him and the first lady to meet the monarch and queen. The visit featured one of the largest displays of royal pageantry in recent memory, with 120 horses and more than 1,300 troops taking part. The ceremonial welcome was described as the centrepiece of Trump’s unprecedented second state visit to Britain.

Donald Trump King Charles III

