Inmates riot at San Pedro prison in Bolivia over food allowances

Prisoners climbed onto the roof holding pot lids and signs, shouting slogans about hunger as they called for better conditions. Authorities said the protest was triggered by delays in the payment of daily food allowances and overcrowding inside the prison. The Penitentiary Regime confirmed that the payments, which inmates use to buy food, have faced delays this year. Police regained control of the prison after several hours without any injuries reported. Officials said they are working to address the concerns raised by the inmates and to restore normal operations at the facility.