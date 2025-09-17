Protesters clash with police in Quito over fuel subsidy cuts

Some protesters forced their way toward the Carondelet National Palace and threw stones at officers before police responded with tear gas and stun grenades. One woman was reported injured with head wounds. The government declared a state of emergency in seven provinces, including Pichincha, Carchi and Azuay, citing roadblocks and disruptions to public order. The decree restricts the right to assembly and grants police and the armed forces control over public security. President Daniel Noboa said the measures were necessary due to violence that has affected freedom of movement, work and economic activity. The decision to remove a $1.1 billion diesel subsidy caused prices to rise from $1.80 to $2.80 per gallon, sparking anger among transporters and farmers. Authorities announced cash compensation for transporters, social support programmes and the distribution of tractors to ease the impact of the reform. Trade unions and the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities warned they would escalate protests, accusing the government of testing “popular patience,” while officials said they would not reverse the decision.