Motorbike mechanic now trains macaws in Jakarta

On Saturday morning, he transported several birds by motorbike to an open field used by local macaw enthusiasts for training sessions. Ramli and others teach the birds to fly and return within minutes when signalled by a whistle, preparing them for obedience and flight competitions. The gatherings turn a vacant lot into a training ground for both owners and their birds. Ramli began working with macaws in 2020 after being entrusted with Zoro, a Blue and Gold macaw. Caring for the birds has since become his full-time work, involving daily feeding, cage cleaning and feather grooming. He looks after hybrid species including Shamrock and Shamlet macaws and regularly competes in events across Greater Jakarta. Ramli said he does not set a price for training and accepts whatever amount bird owners are willing to give.