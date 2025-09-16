Families march to Belfast court as Bloody Sunday trial begins

They carried photos of the 13 people killed and walked behind a banner reading “Towards Justice,” marking more than 50 years of efforts to hold someone accountable. The former paratrooper known as Soldier F has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors say the shootings, which also wounded 15 others in Londonderry, were unjustified and targeted unarmed demonstrators. The 1972 massacre has become one of the most significant events of Northern Ireland’s conflict between nationalists seeking unity with Ireland and unionists supporting continued UK membership. A 2010 inquiry found soldiers fired on civilians and covered up the events, leading to a government apology and paving the way for the eventual prosecution of Soldier F in 2019.