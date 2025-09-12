Families hold vigil in Nepal as death toll from protests rises

The Health Ministry said 34 people were killed and more than 1,300 injured during two days of demonstrations that set government buildings ablaze and forced Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli to resign and flee. Residents rushed to buy food when the army briefly lifted a curfew, while hundreds crowded Kathmandu’s airport seeking flights out as uncertainty over who governs the country grew. Protest leaders met military officials on Wednesday to discuss appointing a transitional leader, with some proposing former chief justice Sushila Karki. Families said they want state honours for those killed and are not interested in financial compensation. The death toll continues to rise as casualty reports arrive from across the country, and the search for an interim government remains unresolved.