Giant anteater cub makes first appearance at Cologne zoon

The sex of the newborn has not yet been determined, to protect the bond with its mother, six-year-old Ibera, who is still carrying him on her back - both in the indoor and outdoor enclosures of the zoo’s South America section. The father, 14-year-old Yavi, is kept separate from the pair because male anteaters can pose a risk to young animals. The zoo said the cub still clings tightly to Ibera’s back with its claws, and its coat blends with hers to remain nearly invisible. As for Yavi, zoo officials said he is already a father of four and a grandfather. Giant anteaters are listed as “vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List, with their population declining in parts of South America.