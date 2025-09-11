Palestinians flee Gaza after new evacuation order

Long lines of vehicles, motorbikes, and donkey carts carried belongings along the coastal road as families attempted to leave, despite famine conditions and widespread shortages of shelter in the south. Palestinians described losing tents and possessions in recent strikes, leaving them without cover as winter approaches. One woman shared that her family’s tents were crushed when the Tayba 2 Tower collapsed after being hit. Another, displaced alongside 30 relatives including 13 orphans, said that her vehicle broken down and left them stranded on the streets - with one child suffering from high fever, and no medicine available. Many residents said they fear further displacement and remain uncertain whether moving south will bring safety.