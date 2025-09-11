Gas tanker explodes in Mexico City, killing three

A tanker truck carrying over 13,000 gallons of fuel overturned and exploded under a Mexico City highway overpass on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring about 70. Flames and smoke spread across the south of the capital as nearly 30 vehicles burned. Victims with severe burns, some with clothing fused to their skin, waited on the road for help while neighbours pulled others from the fire. Mayor Clara Brugada called the blast an emergency and said 19 of the injured, including two young children and the truck driver, are in critical condition. Authorities believe the truck exploded after tipping over, but prosecutors are investigating the cause. The vehicle had the logo of energy company Silza, which denied ownership. And Mexico’s environment ministry later said Silza lacked valid insurance to transport fuel. The road, a main route to Puebla, reopened by evening after firefighters brought the blaze under control.