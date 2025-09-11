Gaza aid flotilla delays departure after reported attacks

Activists said drones struck the British-flagged 'Alma' on Tuesday night, with flaming projectiles falling on its deck and sparking a fire. Another boat, 'The Family,' was hit the previous night. No injuries were reported. Crowds gathered at the port on Wednesday to support the flotilla, which aims to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza and deliver baby milk, medicine, and other aid. Both the Alma and Family are considered key motherships of the mission, supplying smaller vessels taking part in the effort. Activists said the attacks follow similar incidents in May when another boat was targeted by drones off Malta. An overland convoy was also blocked in Libya. Participants said they remain determined and will try to sail again on Thursday if the weather improves.