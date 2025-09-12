Crowds cheer in Brasília after Bolsonaro convicted of coup attempt

Cars honked and crowds gathered outside bars, chanting “It’s time for Jair to leave.” Journalists and public figures called the verdict a historic moment for Brazilian democracy. Four of five Supreme Court justices found Bolsonaro guilty on five counts, including attempting a coup after losing the 2022 election, joining a criminal organisation and attempting the violent abolition of the democratic rule of law. He is the first former president of Brazil to be convicted of attempting to overturn an election result. Bolsonaro, who denies wrongdoing, remains under house arrest in Brasília and can appeal the ruling once the court publishes its decision. Several of his former officials also received long prison sentences, including former defence minister Braga Netto with 26 years and Admiral Almir Garnier with 24 years.