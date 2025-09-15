Tommy Robinson rally in London draws 110,000 and ends in clashes

Officers were separating Robinson’s supporters from counter-protesters when several were punched, kicked and struck with bottles, the Metropolitan Police said. They deployed reinforcements in helmets and riot shields to support the more than 1,000 officers already on duty. Police said 26 officers were injured, including four seriously, with injuries ranging from broken teeth and a possible broken nose to a concussion and a spinal injury. At least 25 people were arrested for violent disorder, assault and criminal damage, with investigations ongoing. The turnout for the “Unite the Kingdom” rally exceeded expectations, with police estimating between 110,000 and 150,000 attendees. Meanwhile, a rival demonstration, the “March Against Fascism,” brought together around 5,000 participants. Organised by Stand Up To Racism, it featured speeches by activists and politicians, including Labour MP Diane Abbott, who called for solidarity with asylum seekers, women and minority communities.