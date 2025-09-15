US flags line Windsor streets ahead of Trump state visit

Trump will make a second state visit to the United Kingdom from 17 to 19 September, where he will be hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle. Trump, who has expressed admiration for the royal family, will be accompanied by his wife Melania during the three-day visit. The trip marks the first time a US president has been invited for a second state visit, following his first in 2019 when he was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. Residents and visitors in Windsor expressed mixed feelings. Some welcomed the visit, saying it would strengthen relations, while others said many locals were unhappy about the occasion. A souvenir shop near Windsor Castle displayed a mock commemorative plate featuring Trump and Jeffrey Epstein as a form of protest. A large demonstration is expected in London on the first day of the visit. The invitation for Trump’s return was personally delivered by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to the White House in February.