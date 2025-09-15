Welcome to Africanews

Fire in Manila displaces 1,000 families and destroys several homes

The Bureau of Fire Protection-National Capital Region confirmed there were no casualties from the blaze, which began late Saturday night and left rows of homes reduced to ashes. Residents returned to the site to search through debris for anything salvageable. Some even said they were collecting scrap to earn money for food and basic needs. Meanwhile, a basketball gym has been converted into an evacuation centre, but space is limited for the large number of affected families. Others were forced to camp on roadside islands surrounded by traffic. Many said they have no relocation site available and plan to return once they receive assistance to repair their damaged homes.

More about
Philippines Fire

