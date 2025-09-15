Pope Leo XIV thanks faithful as he celebrates 70th birthday

Thousands of faithful gathered with balloons, banners and signs wishing him well, cheering as he addressed the crowd. “My dears, it seems you know today I have turned 70,” the pope said, receiving a wave of loud applause. He also expressed gratitude to the Lord, to his parents and to everyone who remembered him in prayer on his birthday. Later in the day, Pope Leo was scheduled to preside over an ecumenical prayer service honouring 21st century martyrs, continuing his focus on unity between Christian denominations. Elected last May at the age of 69, Leo (formerly Robert Prevost) became the youngest pope since 1978, when Karol Wojtyla was elected Pope John Paul II at 58.