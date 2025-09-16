Administrative building hit in Kharkiv as drone targets busy street

The regional prosecutor’s office in Kharkiv has released video footage of the moment a Shahed drone struck an administrative building in the city centre. Debris was seen flying into the air after the impact, which officials said left four people injured. Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said the drone targeted a busy central street, damaging the roof and one of the floors of the two-storey building. He said the attack appeared aimed at harming as many civilians as possible. The strike is part of ongoing Russian attacks on urban areas as the war continues more than three and a half years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and other cities has repeatedly been hit in recent weeks. Diplomatic efforts have so far failed to stop the fighting. U.S. President Donald Trump’s ultimatums and deadlines for President Vladimir Putin to respond to peace proposals have passed without visible results.