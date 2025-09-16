Red Bull Megaloop returns in Noordwijk after two-year wait

The green light was given 48 hours before the event, drawing 22 riders from around the world to compete in Force 8 winds, three-metre waves and strong currents. Competitors were tasked with performing the Megaloop, a demanding move that sees kitesurfers launch from a wave, reach more than 15 metres in height and loop their kite a full 360 degrees. Riders competed in elimination heats, with a five-member jury judging on extremity and style. The event was broadcast live on Red Bull TV and shown free to spectators gathered at KSN in Noordwijk. Conditions allowed riders to reach heights exceeding 20 metres in the final rounds. Lorenzo Casati of Italy claimed the men’s title with a Doobieloop Boardspin. In a milestone for the sport, Zara Hoogenraad from the Netherlands became the first woman to win the Megaloop, securing victory in the inaugural women’s division with a Boogieloop.