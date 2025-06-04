Sierra Leone: popular chimpanzee sanctuary under threat from encroachment

Decades of chimpanzee conservation efforts in Sierra Leone could soon be going up in smoke.

Hidden in the rainforest near Freetown is the Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary, a safe haven for rescued chimps from across the country.

But illegal encroachment is threatening its borders on the edges of Sierra Leone's capital. Despite wildlife laws, conservationists say areas of forest are being illegally cleared by slash-and-burn farming, cattle ranching and houses being built closer and closer to chimp enclosures.

The chimps' territory is diminishing, making them see even the humans that work at the sanctuary as intruders.

"You can see how they are reacting, imagine on that side when we don't even know who is coming there now. That's where the danger will come," says the sanctuary's founder Bala Amarasekaran, as he points to a stressed chimp from behind a fence.

Closed doors to continue conservation efforts

The Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary is a popular tourist attraction, but in a stand against the encroachment, the sanctuary has closed its doors to visitors to focus on conservation, rehabilitation and research.

The staff here continue to care for the over 120 rescue chimps of all ages as best they can.

"Every time a baby chimp arrives, people think 'Oh well, you're doing a good job, you were able to confiscate a chimp and rescue a chimp and bring it here.' But for me, as founder of the sanctuary I feel defeated because this chimp shouldn't be be arriving here. If we have done enough work outside, there shouldn't be any killing, there shouldn't be rescues. That is the time I can say we have achieved something," says Amarasekaran.

The sanctuary's latest resident is baby Asana. He's slowly being nursed back to health after being rescued as an illegal pet.

An uncertain outlook

Even without visitors, the sanctuary is a happy environment for the chimps, but the staff are concerned about the future.

"Now we are closed indefinitely, but what if this becomes something where we can never open the sanctuary again to people to visit? Then you have all these young Sierra Leonians who have to live their lives not even ever understanding fully what their national animal is, not having the opportunity to experience it," says Sidikie Bayoh, the communications officer at the sanctuary.

The closure also means there will be no revenue from visitors at a time when USAID funding has been paused.

"In the absence of funding at the moment from the U.S. government, it is going to be difficult for us to turn around quickly, but we are very resilient. We are like chimpanzees, so we will manage somehow," says Amarasekaran.