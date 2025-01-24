Endangered tortoises returned to Tanzania as evidence in wildlife trafficking case

Over 100 endangered tortoises have been repatriated to Tanzania from Thailand to serve as evidence in an ongoing case against a wildlife smuggling network, Interpol announced on Friday.

The 116 tortoises were initially discovered more than two years ago, concealed in the luggage of a Ukrainian woman at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Tragically, 98 of the reptiles have since died, though the surviving tortoises were handed over to assist in criminal proceedings, Interpol reported. The cause of the deaths was not disclosed.

The rescued tortoises included several endangered or vulnerable species, such as pancake tortoises, radiated tortoises, and Aldabra giant tortoises, all of which are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

Tortoises are often taken from the wild and sold as exotic pets, making them a prime target for wildlife traffickers.

The suspected smuggler managed to flee Thailand but was later apprehended in Bulgaria. In a coordinated operation involving Thai and Tanzanian authorities, along with Interpol, 14 additional suspects connected to the smuggling network were also detained.

The surviving tortoises are now under quarantine and receiving care from specialists, who will determine whether they can be reintroduced into their natural habitat.