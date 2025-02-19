Cairo dog cafe offers space for owners and pets to hang out together

Dog owners brought their furry companions to a winter bazaar at a dog cafe in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, over the weekend to shop for their pets and pamper them.

Simply named The Dog Cafe, it has created a space for people and animals that is otherwise difficult to find in a big city.

Ola Lofty and her partner Hossam Hassan founded the cafe in 2022 with the goal of creating a community and a different space for people and animals.

"We have non-porous floors in order to avoid the spread of disease and bad odours. In every corner, you'll find a space to tie your dog," she said.

Business owner, Iman Fathallah, said she was very happy to join this community of dog lovers.

"A dog is not only an animal that lives in my house that I just provide with food and water. There is a community here that we have created for dogs, for their social life, where we can spare them any separation anxiety," she said.

The café hosted a winter bazaar on Friday and Saturday, featuring a variety of products for the loved pets prioritising their health.

It’s is believed to have been the first cafés to open in Cairo where there are few pet-friendly coffee shops and restaurants.

Dog owner Adham Hisham said he has had a hard time in the past finding spots to go out with his dog, Bimbo.

"I was often told that he's not allowed inside," he said.

"Now, I found a good place to take Bimbo, let him have a nice time, play with other dogs and socialize. So it is a very good idea and I hope it spreads," Hisham added.

Dog owners hope it will solve their long-standing challenge of where to hang out with their furry friends.