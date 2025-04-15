Kenya: Belgian nationals plead guilty to smuggling protected ants

Four suspects, including three foreign nationals pleaded guilty to a charge of trafficking of trafficking highly sought-after ants out of Kenya.

The men - two Belgians, a Vietnamese and a Kenyan were arraigned in court Tuesday.

They were arrested at the international airport in Nairobi for the illegal possession and trafficking of live queen ants to sell as exotic pets.

They will be sentenced on April 23.

Kenya Wildlife Services described the case as a "landmark" trial.

The agency said it highlighted the growing threat of biopiracy of native species.

Authorities say the insects were meticulously concealed in specially modified test tubes and syringes packed with cotton wool, allowing them to survive for up to two months.

A single insect can fetch up to $200 on the black market.

The giant African harvester ants are native to Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia. In Kenya, the ants are protected under international biodiversity treaties, and their capture and trade are strictly regulated.