Newborn Masai giraffe calf makes first appearance at San Diego Zoo

The Masai giraffe herd at San Diego Zoo Safari Park has expanded with the birth of a male calf on April 23.

The calf has not been named yet, but is bonding with his mother, Mara, and his father, Gowon.

The birth is a good news for the longevity of the endangered species.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has indexed Masai giraffes on their Red List of Endangered Species.

The population of Masai giraffes in their natural habitat has decreased by 30% over the past 35 years.

The main cause for the falling numbers is loss of habitat and difficult human-wildlife coexistence.