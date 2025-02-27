Mexico's top court orders zoo to take better care of African elephant

In the first ruling of its kind, Mexico’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a zoo in the capital to improve the health of an African elephant named Ely.

Animal rights activists said she was suffering from depression, had lost weight, and has been repeatedly ill since the 2016 death of Maggie, another pachyderm that shared her habitat.

“Although I am not a scientist and I do not have the knowledge, she was desolate, sad, apathetic, I think she felt abandoned,” said animal rights activist Diana Valencia.

"Many activists say that animals have no voice. I differ with that. Yes, they do, but we don't want to listen to them," she said.

The elephant has lived at the San Juan de Aragon zoo in Mexico City for 13 years since being rescued from a circus.

The decision by a panel of four justices upheld a lower court’s order last year in Ely’s favour and experts believe it could set a precedent in Mexico recognising that animals have rights.

Valencia conceded that Ely’s living conditions had been improved but said this only took place following public pressure.

The zoo expanded the elephant enclosure and added two more elephants in 2023 and 2024.

Veterinarian Gabriela Uribe Acosta, director of the zoo’s Centre for Wildlife Conservation, said she was confident it would comply with the court’s order but dismissed concerns that Ely is depressed.

She said the elephant was stable and had improved since the other elephants were added to the enclosure.

"Her strength, her fortitude, her endurance, her having endured 25 years in the circus from an early age and enduring captivity in the conditions in which she lived, is a life lesson," said Valencia.