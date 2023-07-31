Wizkid makes history: Sells out Tottenham stadium

Wizkid performs at the Essence Festival on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the ... -
Nigerian music superstar Wizkid records another giant feat for Afrobeats after selling out the Tottenham stadium.
On July 29, 2023, over 60,000 people reportedly turned out to watch the Grammy winner in his first stadium headline show in the United Kingdom.
The show is one of the stops for Wizkid's tour of his fifth album 'More Love, Less Ego' which he dropped in November 2022.
MORE LOVE LESS EGO TOUR 🇬🇧🦅https://t.co/aGtUJa3XdP#WizkidxTottenhamStadium pic.twitter.com/h7WWAciLKP— Wizkid Source (@WizkidSource) July 29, 2023
In the landmark concert, Wizkid performed songs from his last album including several classic records that saw his rise to the top of the industry.
Nigerian Neo-Highlife group Cavemen performed at the event while also serving as a support band for Wizkid.
