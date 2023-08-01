London exhibition showcases artworks by brain injury patients

An exhibition in London's Barbican centre is showcasing artworks by brain injury patients turned artists.

The Differently Various exhibition is the result of a four year collaboration between the Barbican arts centre and the charity Headway, which uses music and the arts to help those suffering with brain injuries to take back control of their lives.

Music for the exhibition was also composed by people who have been helped by the charity.

One of those exhibiting at the Barbican, is Yokabet Mekuria.

Her self-portrait shows her in bright, vibrant colours.

"With the colours I suppose it’s like to say I’m joyful, I’m not hiding in the background any more, I’m here," Mekuria says.

“To actually see myself here is unbelievable because I never thought I would be here,” she adds.

For the artists like Mekuria showcasing their art here, the creative process has been a means of rehabilitation.

While the artists' lives were changed forever by their injuries, the artworks at Differently Various portray a celebration of survival and the strength of those behind their creation.

The exhibition runs at the Barbican Centre, London until August 6.