UN releases Palace Museum centennial stamps

The United Nations celebrated the upcoming centennial of Beijing's Palace Museum with a stamp launch and exhibition opening at its New York headquarters on Monday, celebrating cultural exchange and the historic legacy of the former imperial palace. The event, titled "Endless Vitality: UN Stamp Launch & Palace Museum Exhibition", was co-organized by the Palace Museum and the UN Chinese Book Club, with support from the Global Sustainable Development Goals and Leadership Development Centre.

It featured a special stamp series issued by the UN Postal Administration to mark the museum's 100th anniversary and International Museum Day. The stamps feature 10 floral designs inspired by the museum's vast collection of artefacts, which include millions of Chinese and international relics reflecting centuries of cross-cultural exchange.

"We wanted to use the phrase 'endless vitality' to express our commitment to the ongoing inheritance and innovation of China's cultural heritage, and showcase and promote the Palace Museum's representative cultural and creative products and projects, particularly those related to green environmental initiatives, support for people with disabilities, and rural revitalization," said Wu Di, director of the Cultural and Creative Development Department of Palace Museum.

The Palace Museum, once China's Forbidden City, served as the residence and administrative hub for 24 emperors during the Ming and Qing dynasties from the 15th century until the early 20th century.