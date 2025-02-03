Three receive minor injuries during the Pamplonada Rímense in Lima

The third edition of the Pamplonada Rímense in the Peruvian capital of Lima took place on Sunday, 2 February. The event is modelled on the famous running of the bulls that takes place every year in Spain's Pamplona. The event began in the historic Acho bullring, which first opened in 1766, before the runners faced off against the bulls. Three participants received minor injuries during the event. Bullfighting remains a deeply rooted tradition in Peru, especially during the Señor de los Milagros festival, which is celebrated every year in the Plaza de Toros de Acho in Lima.